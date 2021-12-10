Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 8,434 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,577 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,434 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Hanesbrands worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 681.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,649,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,138,000 after buying an additional 3,182,489 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Hanesbrands by 28.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,512,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hanesbrands by 8.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,665,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $311,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,564 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth about $18,751,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.0% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,178,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $395,406,000 after purchasing an additional 814,338 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.38. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.67%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

