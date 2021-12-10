Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 8,532 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 227,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,532 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $6,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth $3,657,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,127,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,382,000 after buying an additional 361,520 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.7% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 268.2% during the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 86,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 63,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 33.3% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,174,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

NCLH stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.37.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The company had revenue of $153.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.35) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.