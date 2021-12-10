Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 8,746 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,746 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of APA worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of APA by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,112,000. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of APA by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of APA by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $26.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. APA Co. has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $31.14. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 4.76.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of APA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.91.

APA Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

