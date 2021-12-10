Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 9,064 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 240,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,064 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of News by 20.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,321,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,690,000 after buying an additional 5,688,638 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of News by 109.3% during the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,758,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,441,000 after buying an additional 1,963,017 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of News by 359.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,944,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of News by 21.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,124,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of News by 66.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,164,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,972 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NWSA. TheStreet raised shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.96.

NWSA stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. News Co. has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. News’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

