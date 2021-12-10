Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 9,200 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,641 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Juniper Networks worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,256,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,018,969,000 after buying an additional 280,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,368,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $392,978,000 after buying an additional 301,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,543,768 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $178,626,000 after buying an additional 456,762 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 16.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,090,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $166,579,000 after buying an additional 868,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth $132,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR opened at $32.74 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $33.10. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.79.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $626,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $173,815.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,110 shares of company stock worth $1,150,439. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

