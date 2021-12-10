Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,670 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of NRG Energy worth $6,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in NRG Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in NRG Energy by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in NRG Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $38.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.86. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

NRG Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

In related news, VP Christopher Moser purchased 1,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.63 per share, with a total value of $69,999.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.