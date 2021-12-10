Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,291 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Western Union worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Western Union by 289.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 369,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,486,000 after acquiring an additional 274,532 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Western Union by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 225,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Western Union by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,872,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,191,516,000 after acquiring an additional 298,893 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Western Union by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,566,000. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

WU opened at $18.03 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.27.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.47%.

WU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.73.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

