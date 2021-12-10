Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,990 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of NiSource worth $5,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth about $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

NI stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.03. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

