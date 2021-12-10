Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $56.30, but opened at $50.87. Chewy shares last traded at $51.11, with a volume of 202,695 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Chewy alerts:

CHWY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $1,502,767.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $6,293,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 109,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,141,622 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 3,636.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 76.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth $31,000. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,555.50 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.47.

About Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.