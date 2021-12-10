Chia Network Price Hits $103.41 on Exchanges (XCH)

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One Chia Network coin can now be bought for approximately $103.41 or 0.00213806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chia Network has a market capitalization of $260.61 million and $19.45 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chia Network has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00056812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,984.98 or 0.08239442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00080990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,371.20 or 1.00013370 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00056584 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002739 BTC.

About Chia Network

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,520,209 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

