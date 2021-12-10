Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMRX. Wedbush decreased their target price on Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Chimerix from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Chimerix stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79. Chimerix has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $11.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 58.06% and a negative net margin of 4,762.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chimerix will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $28,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMRX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chimerix by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 173,312 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Chimerix by 466.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 472,789 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Chimerix by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 164,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Chimerix during the 2nd quarter valued at $738,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Chimerix during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

