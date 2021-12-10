Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.83.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHUY. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark began coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.30 million, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 2.02. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.94.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 330,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 117,394 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,471,000 after buying an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

