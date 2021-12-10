Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.83.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHUY. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark began coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th.
Shares of CHUY stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.30 million, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 2.02. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.94.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 330,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 117,394 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,471,000 after buying an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.
About Chuy’s
Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.
