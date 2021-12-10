Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CIEN. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.25. 48,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,274. Ciena has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $73.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.52.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $348,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $122,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,119 shares of company stock worth $1,586,559. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,915,000 after buying an additional 267,539 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Ciena by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 304,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ciena in the second quarter valued at about $4,891,000. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ciena by 5.9% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 63,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Ciena by 10.2% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

