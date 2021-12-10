Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CIEN. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Ciena stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.25. 48,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,274. Ciena has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $73.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $120,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $348,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,559. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

