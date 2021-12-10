Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CIEN. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.29.
Ciena stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.25. 48,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,274. Ciena has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $73.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80.
In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $120,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $348,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,559. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ciena
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
