Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Raised to $83.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CIEN. Barclays boosted their target price on Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.29.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.25. 48,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,274. Ciena has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $73.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $348,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $122,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,559 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 483.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 83.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

