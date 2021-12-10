Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.29

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.29 and traded as low as C$1.71. Cipher Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$1.78, with a volume of 20,168 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.98. The firm has a market cap of C$46.94 million and a PE ratio of 7.77.

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH)

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

