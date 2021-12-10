Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 13,730 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 149.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Ducommun worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Ducommun by 0.4% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 702,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,324,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 19.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,666,000 after purchasing an additional 64,898 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 0.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 353,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 747.5% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 330,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 291,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ducommun alerts:

In other Ducommun news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $76,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DCO opened at $46.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.46. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1 year low of $42.20 and a 1 year high of $65.40. The company has a market cap of $554.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $163.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

DCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

About Ducommun

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.