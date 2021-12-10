Citadel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,504 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter worth $525,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter worth $37,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter worth $55,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.4% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MUFG opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $71.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

