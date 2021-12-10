Citadel Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 2,358.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,831,000 after buying an additional 332,252 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 492.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 23,485 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 61.1% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 19,761 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 375.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 17,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 179.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 11,556 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DEF stock opened at $70.69 on Friday. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.98.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

