Citadel Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,225 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,930 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of German American Bancorp worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 7.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 13.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of German American Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of GABC opened at $39.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.06 and a twelve month high of $51.11.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $56.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 13.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

German American Bancorp Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

