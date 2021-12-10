Citadel Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Mercantile Bank worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 3.4% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,402,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,169,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 9.6% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 147,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $520.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.08. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $37.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average of $32.27.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.13 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 30.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

In other news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

