Citadel Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,463 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 11,016 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Orthofix Medical worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,460,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,685,000 after purchasing an additional 103,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,937 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,923,000 after buying an additional 52,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 104.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 50,491 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 6.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,048 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,039,000 after buying an additional 41,040 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 16.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after buying an additional 36,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th.

Orthofix Medical stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $591.36 million, a P/E ratio of -38.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $112.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jon Carl Serbousek purchased 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.14 per share, with a total value of $52,003.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberley A. Elting purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.34 per share, for a total transaction of $30,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,730 shares of company stock valued at $236,962. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

