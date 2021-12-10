Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares India 50 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INDY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $582,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 30,171 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ INDY opened at $50.47 on Friday. iShares India 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $53.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.68.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

