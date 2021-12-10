Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 9,123 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Univest Financial worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UVSP. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Univest Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Univest Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Shares of UVSP opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.80. Univest Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $69.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UVSP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.