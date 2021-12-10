Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 39,506 IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 35.1% in the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 117,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 269,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after buying an additional 20,991 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 41,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

NYSEARCA:QAI opened at $31.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.09. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $32.76.

