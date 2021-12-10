Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 12,053 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,053 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,009,000 after acquiring an additional 38,269 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 5.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 36,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 57.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 7.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $134.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.93. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $99.64 and a 52-week high of $140.47.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 40.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

