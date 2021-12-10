Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 27,252 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27,252 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AJRD opened at $42.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.07. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $53.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.40.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 52.80% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $545.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

