Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 6,008 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,008 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Harmony Biosciences worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 337.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 43.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,801,000 after purchasing an additional 350,935 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 11.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 676,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,101,000 after purchasing an additional 71,755 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 57.6% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 491,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after purchasing an additional 179,659 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 496.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 276,981 shares during the period. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

HRMY opened at $38.63 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.16 and a beta of -0.05.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 71.05% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $898,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $787,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,017 shares of company stock worth $3,731,143 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.