Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 73,093 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 85.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,093 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GBIL. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 562.1% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 804,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,525,000 after purchasing an additional 682,876 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 752.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 121,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 107,430 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 4,252.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,210,000 after purchasing an additional 99,644 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 379.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 53,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 202.5% in the second quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 74,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 50,148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.09. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.14.

