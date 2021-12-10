Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $1.22 Million Position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.72% of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 22,397 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 393,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 952,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,875,000 after purchasing an additional 18,085 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ECON opened at $24.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.19. Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $32.40.

