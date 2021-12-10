Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $1.28 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1,138.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $213,000.

MGC opened at $165.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.41. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $129.40 and a 12-month high of $168.35.

