Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.26 Billion

Analysts expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to post $17.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.97 billion and the highest is $17.51 billion. Citigroup posted sales of $16.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year sales of $71.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.92 billion to $71.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $71.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.44 billion to $74.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.62.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $62.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.36. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $125.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. blooom inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

