Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 5,260 ($69.75) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,500 ($72.93) to GBX 5,540 ($73.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,450 ($59.01) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,460 ($59.14) to GBX 4,700 ($62.33) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,640 ($61.53) to GBX 4,120 ($54.63) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,011.10 ($66.45).

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The Berkeley Group stock opened at GBX 4,793 ($63.56) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,053 ($53.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,232 ($69.38). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,372.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,805.84.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.