City of London Group (LON:CIN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $72.04

City of London Group plc (LON:CIN)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.04 ($0.96) and traded as low as GBX 44 ($0.58). City of London Group shares last traded at GBX 47.50 ($0.63), with a volume of 75,189 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 66.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 72.04. The firm has a market cap of £50.74 million and a PE ratio of -2.22.

City of London Group Company Profile (LON:CIN)

City of London Group plc primarily focuses on the provision of finance to the SME sector in the United Kingdom. It offers asset backed finance products, commercial loans, debt finance products, and leasing services to SMEs; loans to professional practice firms; and management services to third-party funds.

