Civitas Social Housing Plc (LON:CSH) Insider Acquires £19,000 in Stock

Civitas Social Housing Plc (LON:CSH) insider Michael Wrobel purchased 20,000 shares of Civitas Social Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £19,000 ($25,195.60).

CSH stock opened at GBX 96.66 ($1.28) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.36. Civitas Social Housing Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 85.20 ($1.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 121 ($1.60). The stock has a market capitalization of £595.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 91.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 105.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.39 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Civitas Social Housing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.93%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.66) price target on shares of Civitas Social Housing in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Civitas Social Housing Company Profile

Civitas Social Housing PLC was the first Real Estate Investment Trust offering pure play exposure to social housing in England and Wales. The Company is advised by Civitas Housing Advisors Limited. The Company's Ordinary shares are listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and were admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016.

