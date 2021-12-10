Claudia Ibarra Sells 3,450 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $63,687.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Claudia Ibarra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Claudia Ibarra sold 457 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $16,538.83.

Shares of DMTK stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $17.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,981. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.61. DermTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $84.49. The company has a market capitalization of $515.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.82.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 571.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DMTK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in DermTech in the second quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in DermTech by 160.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in DermTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DermTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in DermTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

