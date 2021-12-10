ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.10

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.10 and traded as low as $1.41. ClearSign Technologies shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 115,344 shares.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ClearSign Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on ClearSign Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th.
The company has a market cap of $46.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.10.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in ClearSign Technologies by 196.1% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 24,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLIR)
ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.
