ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.10

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.10 and traded as low as $1.41. ClearSign Technologies shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 115,344 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ClearSign Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on ClearSign Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

The company has a market cap of $46.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.10.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in ClearSign Technologies by 196.1% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 24,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLIR)

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.