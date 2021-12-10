Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Director Buys $24,650.00 in Stock

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Director David J. Matlin acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $24,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.80. 200,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,402. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 13.53. Clene Inc. has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $17.82.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.62. On average, equities analysts predict that Clene Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNN. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Clene in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Clene by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Clene in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Clene by 7,045.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clene in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLNN shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Clene in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

