Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.09 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will announce sales of $24.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.70 million to $31.34 million. Codexis posted sales of $21.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year sales of $104.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $101.00 million to $111.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $122.37 million, with estimates ranging from $115.40 million to $131.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $36.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDXS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

Shares of CDXS opened at $32.68 on Friday. Codexis has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $42.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -136.16 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Codexis news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,410,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $2,138,750. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Codexis by 32.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Codexis by 70.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Codexis in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Codexis in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Codexis in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

