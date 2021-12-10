Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.86.

Several analysts have commented on CFX shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Colfax from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Colfax alerts:

In related news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $103,479.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 7,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $394,334.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,823 shares of company stock worth $10,848,261. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 385.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Colfax during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Colfax during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Colfax by 9.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Colfax by 18.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CFX opened at $45.82 on Friday. Colfax has a 1 year low of $34.94 and a 1 year high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.13.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.44 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colfax will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.