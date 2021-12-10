Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.86.
Several analysts have commented on CFX shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Colfax from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.
In related news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $103,479.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 7,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $394,334.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,823 shares of company stock worth $10,848,261. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE:CFX opened at $45.82 on Friday. Colfax has a 1 year low of $34.94 and a 1 year high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.13.
Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.44 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colfax will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.
Colfax Company Profile
Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.
