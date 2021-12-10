Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132,671 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.46% of Colfax worth $29,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Colfax by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,255,000 after acquiring an additional 252,829 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Colfax by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Colfax by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Colfax by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 176,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after buying an additional 16,715 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Colfax by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 87,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 59,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $2,779,209.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $2,651,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,823 shares of company stock worth $10,848,261 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CFX opened at $45.82 on Friday. Colfax Co. has a 12 month low of $34.94 and a 12 month high of $54.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.86 and its 200-day moving average is $47.13.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colfax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.86.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

