Coliseum Capital Management, L Buys 178,734 Shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 178,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.61 per share, for a total transaction of $3,504,973.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 69,500 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $1,371,930.00.

Shares of LAZY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.90. 384,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,761. The company has a market cap of $235.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.83. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZY. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lazydays during the second quarter worth $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 158.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the second quarter worth about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the second quarter worth about $139,000. 50.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lazydays from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

