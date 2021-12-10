Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 54,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,609,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% in the third quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $160.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $474.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.18 and its 200 day moving average is $160.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

