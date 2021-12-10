Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF)’s stock price dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $158.59 and last traded at $158.59. Approximately 21 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.60.

About Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF)

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

