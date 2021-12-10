Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 12.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066,751 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,986,305,000 after buying an additional 7,499,137 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after buying an additional 6,432,001 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $333,562,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after buying an additional 3,998,777 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $47.81 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

