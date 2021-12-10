Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on SID. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.51. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.81.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.
Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.