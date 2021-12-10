Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SID. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.51. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,804,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,480 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,186,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after acquiring an additional 305,680 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 220,486 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 56,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,102 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 508.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,780 shares during the period. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

