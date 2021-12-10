Conceal Price Tops $0.35 on Top Exchanges (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 10th. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000731 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a total market cap of $4.08 million and $124,429.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Conceal

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,153,126 coins and its circulating supply is 11,695,138 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

