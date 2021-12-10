Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Insider Erica Schultz Sells 50,000 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $3,243,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Erica Schultz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Confluent alerts:

On Wednesday, December 8th, Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $3,498,000.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total value of $4,105,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $4,018,500.00.

CFLT traded down $2.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.44. 2,814,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,636. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.71 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.23.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. Confluent’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CFLT. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $49.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 16.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.