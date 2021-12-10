Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Position Boosted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 14.3% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED opened at $81.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.94 and its 200-day moving average is $75.72. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $82.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 509 shares of company stock worth $37,333 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

