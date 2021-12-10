Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. HSBC upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.25.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $233.50 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.46 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 61.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.